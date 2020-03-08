Augusta lab can now test for corona virus

There are no confirmed cases in Maine, but the Maine CDC said the Augusta lab can now test for the corona virus locally.

A spokesperson for MaineHealth said they sent samples from Maine to Atlanta to be tested.

The federal guidelines for who can and should submit for testing recently expanded.

Symptoms of Covid-19 include fever, dry cough and shortness of breath.

Anyone with these symptoms should call their doctor.

Health officials encourage everyone to be extra diligent with flu prevention habits, including hand washing, muffling coughs and sneezes, and staying home when you aren't feeling well.