Augusta hospital gets top marks in safety and patient experience

An Augusta hospital got top marks in safety and patient experience.

Maine General Medical Center received an *A* in the spring Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades.

They also earned a Women's Choice Award as one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience.

We spoke Thursday to Maine General Health President and CEO Chuck Hayes about the honor.

Hayes said, "Maine General is just so thankful to the team here, all the work they put into, not only to providing excellent quality, but also providing the excellent patient perception of quality."

The hospital also received awards for cancer care and orthopedics.

Hays says the Maine General team is all about being a vital part of the Kennebec Valley community.