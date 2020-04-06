Augusta first responders thank Maine healthcare workers

Members of the Augusta Police and Fire Departments lined the road leading to Maine General Medical Center this morning to thank employees who are on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Facebook the responders posted, "We wanted to take a moment to thank Maine General and all of their heroic employees one by one as they arrived and departed work for all of the great work they are doing saving lives and taking care of those who are sick. They are nothing short of incredible and we are so thankful and lucky to have them in the great City of Augusta. Thank you Maine General for all you do!"