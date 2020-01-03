Community mourns loss of Bill Dowling

An Augusta man whose career highlights included working as the Assistant Deputy Secretary of State and Mayor of his hometown has lost his battle with cancer.

Bill Dowling held a role with many organizations in the Augusta region, including the Capital Area Recreation Association and Calumet Club.

After graduating from Cony High School, Dowling served in the United States Army rising to the rank of Sergeant First Class.

He worked for the state for nearly 30 years and also taught at the University of Maine at Augusta.

He was the mayor of Augusta from 1998 to 2006.

Bill Dowling was 72.