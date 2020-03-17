Augusta city officials are implementing a curfew.

City Manager William Bridgeo is mandating an 8pm to 2am curfew within the city.

According to the order this includes but is not limited to restaurants, bars, movie theaters, museums, dance clubs, music venues and any other establishment where individuals gather in groups or are in close contact with one another.

Take-out service is not prohibited by this order.

The curfew will stay in place until further notice.

Bridgeo says he is hopeful Governor Mills will take broader, statewide action soon like other communities like Portland, bangor and Waterville have been doing the past couple of days.

The city of Augusta has officially declared a State of Emergency in response to the coronavirus.

Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Roger Audette has setup an assistance and information line to assist the citizens, business owners and social organizations of Augusta.

The City of Augusta information center can be reached at:

Phone (207) 620-8001 Email covid19@augustamaine.gov

The center is available 24 hours a day.

In addition the State of Maine has setup the 211 system for information and items not pertaining to the City of Augusta.

You can also stay updated on the city's website augustamaine.gov.

