Augusta businesswoman brings smiles to veterans

"Coming here? I tell you what it's the best way to spend a day."

Laura Benedict, owner of the Red Barn restaurant in Augusta, is well known for her support of veterans.

"She's a very familiar face in here." said Mona Boucher, Activities Coordinator for Maine Veterans' Homes. "She's here throughout the year."

On New Year's Eve, she visited Maine Veterans' Homes to hand out food and teddy bears, and to chat.

"It doesn't take any more than that to make people feel valued and appreciated for all they've done for us."

She's joined by Dick Patterson, a lifelong friend of hers, and a resident of Maine Veterans' Homes.

"Who needs a pick-me-up today? He knows. He's the kindest man I ever met."

The two make the rounds, and the faces of residents light up wherever they go.

"And mine lights up too though, see? That's the best part." says Benedict. "It's important to let people know how much you care."

"It means a lot, really it does." said

"She doesn't just go here, she goes to other nursing homes, the VA, TOGUS." said Patterson.

"It makes them happy, it makes me happy." Benedict shrugged.

"I can't say enough about Laura and the Red Barn and how much they give to the community and to veterans." added Boucher.

Benedict says she learns a lot from talking with the vets, all of whom she considers friends. "I would encourage anybody to take ten minutes, sit down, have a cup of coffee with a veteran, and your world will be right."