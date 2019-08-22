Augusta Police warn of "spoofing" phone scam

Augusta Police are warning folks of calls by someone pretending to be police and asking for money.

Several people have recently called Augusta PD saying they've been called by a person impersonating an Augusta Police Officer from a number appearing to be the department's.​

​

The caller demands the people they've called to buy pre-paid debit cards to avoid arrest.​

​

Police say if you get such a call, don't give money or any personal information.

​

"Typically that's not the procedures of any governmental agency," said Augusta Police Deputy Chief Kevin Lully. "It doesn't matter whether it's local law enforcement, sheriff's office, state police, federal, we can incorporate IRS and social security administration in that. None of them are going to be out seeking funds from you on the phone. So it's a huge red flag."

​

If you get one of these calls hang up immediately and call augusta police.​