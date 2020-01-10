Augusta Police sporting special bicentennial badges

Mainers will be commemorating the state's bicentennial this year in lots of ways. Augusta Police officers are wearing their pride.

Almost everyone in the police department will be sporting a special bicentennial badge all year long.

The badge features the state seal flanked by years 1820 and 2020.

Especially with bicentennial events planned in the state capital, they felt like the new badge was a no-brainer.

"It's a once in a lifetime thing," said Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills. "Obviously we're not going to all live that long. So it was an opportunity when it came up that we knew it was too good to pass up."

We're told that a number of other departments around the state have commemorative badges as well.