Augusta Police reminding the public for the need of children's winter clothing

The Augusta Police Department with a reminder that many kids are still in need this time of year for warm winter clothing.

Addie's Attic is collecting gently worn winter jackets, boots and such.

Augusta Police say that organization really comes through for the community.

"Basically do a lot of wonderful things. They provide clothing for those that are in need especially this time of year. I actually am on an advisory committee personally as the chief of police with them, or with the organization that Addie's Attic falls under so it's some really great things they provide. They're actually a warming shelter in the same building as well and they do a lot of great things in the community," said Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills.

You can drop off donated items in the lobby of the Augusta Police Department.