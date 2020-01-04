Augusta Police investigating fatal crash

Augusta Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead.

Authorities responded to the area of North Belfast Avenue and Pipeline Road around 12:48 a.m. Saturday to find a car on its roof.

Police say they found 52-year-old David Smith and 46-year-old Lisa Pelletier, both of Windsor, inside.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are unsure how the crash happened.

If you have any information about the crash, you're asked to contact the Augusta Police Department at (207) 626-2370

