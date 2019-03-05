Augusta Police in need of new station

The City of Augusta is looking to build a new police station.

City councilors have met to discuss where it should be located.

We're told the current police station is outdated, has electrical problems, and there are other issues.

"It needs a complete roof. It leaks when it rains. Obviously, during the winter, it is difficult when we have melting. It is accelerated. We have an issue where we can't drink the water in the building. Everything is bottled, and we have lead in the pipes. We have had that the entire time we have been here, for twenty years."

When councilors decide on a new location, a proposal to fund the project could go to voters in November.