Augusta Police Department reaches community through array of social media channels

When it comes to social media, the Augusta Police Department is all in.

They have a Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and even SnapChat. Not to mention they have their own app.

Every week, Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills does a Chat with the Chief video.

"It was [Sgt. Behr's] idea," said Mills. "The first one was kind of interesting. We used a camera from our CID, our detective division. It was an old camera, very grainy."

They've since improved their recording methods and weekly episodes of Chat with the Chief have become a real hit.

"Knowing the Chief's vision and knowing the Department's mission statement to really be community oriented," said Augusta Police Sgt. Christian Behr. "So what's one more way is to just use this free social media platform to the highest extent, which is put out our message."

Being able to reach as many people as possible by utilizing a wide variety of social media platforms means a lot to the Department.

"I've been here 21 years and we've never been to this point in the time I've been here as far as our relationship with the community, our outreach, and the messages we're getting out," said Mills.

And they say they'll evolve with the times as they have thus far.

"We'll continue to try to stay at the forefront of that stuff," said Behr. "I think that you'll always see the Augusta Police Department be -- like the Chief said earlier -- as proactive as possible. And this is one of the best ways to do that."