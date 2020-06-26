Augusta Police Chief says officers "overwhelmed" during rally where cars were towed

The Augusta Police Chief admitted to city officials that his officers were "overwhelmed" by the amount of people that attended a Black Lives Matter rally earlier this month.

In a letter to the City Manager, Chief Jared Mills said that an internal investigation had been completed and that the department could have done a better job preparing for the event.

Several cars were towed from a private parking lot during the rally.

Those towed said they were directed to park there by police.

Mills said that his officers pleaded with the business owner to allow them to park there, but he would not.

The chief said they have learned from the experience and are better prepared for the future.