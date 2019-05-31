Augusta P.D. running extra details to remind people to 'Click it or Ticket'

As the summer travel season begins and the roads get more crowded, the Augusta Police Department wants to remind you to have your seat belts buckled.

They're running extra details over a two week period as part of the Click It or Ticket initiative, looking for people not wearing their seat belts.

The department has run about 50 extra details so far.

They say it's important to get the message out to everyone to buckle up.

"People who wear seat belts that may be involved in vehicle crashes are much more likely to not sustain an injury and be able to walk away from that crash without being hurt," said Augusta P.D. SSgt. Christian Behr.

They also encourage everyone to post pictures of themselves on social media with #seatbeltselfie to show off wearing your seat belt.