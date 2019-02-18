Augusta Civic Center makes biggest fan's seat official

If you're heading to the Augusta Civic Center for the high school basketball tournament, something new might catch your eye: in a sea of navy blue seats, a bright yellow seat.

The newly-painted seat reads "Coach Coffin" in honor of die-hard hoops fan Ed Coffin.

Coffin has been watching the action in that exact seat for about 30 years now, so the Civic Center decided to honor him.

The yellow is inspired by his patented bright yellow jacket that he wears every winter.

"So basketball to him has a special meaning, and to have a seat in this arena during the tournaments -- and it will be there forever now -- I think it's quite an honor to him," said Civic Center Director Earl Kingsbury.

"Back in the day, I used to sit in the middle, but about 30 years ago I decided to change my position so that I could sit and really analyze the ball game," said Coffin. "And I sit in this corner slightly above the rim and watch the game. And I sit there in that seat and everybody knows where I am."

Coffin has been attending games at the Civic Center since it opened in 1973.

He tells us he's been loving the action so far, especially all of the upsets and close games.