Augusta City Council down three councilors

The Augusta City Council is facing an interesting challenge: finishing out the year down three councilors.

The councilors have resigned in the past month.

All of them have been for personal, family reasons.

Augusta City Manager Bill Bridgeo says he's never seen anything like it, but is confident the city can continue its work.

"This city council in recent years has been very civil with each other, has gotten very well," said Bridgeo. "Most of their votes are unanimous -- not always, but most of the time. So I would expect we'll be alright, but of course it'll be great to be back up at full strength in January."

All three positions will be on the ballot in November.