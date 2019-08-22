Augusta City Council considers safety proposal for parade-style events

The Augusta Police Department presented a safety proposal to the Augusta City Council Thursday night looking to prevent tragedies like one during the 2017 United Bikers of Maine Toy Run.

The proposed amendment would require folks to go through a formal application process when they are having a parade-type event on a public way.​

It follows the recommendation from the NTSB's report on the fatal 2017 accident.​

Augusta PD says that taking steps like this to promote safety is always a good thing.

"Safety is everything," said Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills. "We want to make sure we're doing everything we can for safety and security of anybody operating in the city. We've done things for 20 years a certain way, and when we're advised that there's a better way to do things or there's something that we could do to more formalize our process, that's what I'm looking for."

We're told the City Council will likely vote on the proposal in two weeks.