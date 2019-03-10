Augusta Boat Show wraps up

The Augusta Boat show brought in folks from all over this weekend.

For people that live on boats, depend on boats, and for recreational use, there was a little something for everyone.

businesses from all over Maine brought their boats to show off to customers.

There were also many booths set up to view boating gear.

"I think it is important for us because we are in Norway and it is a small town to get people to realize that we are out there and that we have star-craft boats and see them and come see us."

"Every year something is new that is out here that we like to see on the lake and when you get a boat you realize what you don't like then you go to the boat show and you can compare. We come every year to see what is new and better."

The Boat Show wrapped up today in Augusta.