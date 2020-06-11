August 9th is the registration deadline

Maine's Secretary of State says with the governor's state of civil emergency was extended Mainers now have until August 9th for renewing registrations.

The is 30 days after the new extension of the state of civil emergency by Governor Mills.

Matt Dunlap says some of the BMV offices are open and rapid renewal is available online for some cities and towns.

He says some services are available by appointment.

For those who are residents where town offices are open and they are encouraged to pay excise taxes.

Matthew Dunlap, Secretary of State, said, "Part of it is because a lot of our towns are really gasping for air financially, and they really do depend on those excise tax revues, and we've gotten a bit of a grace period, but people do have to eventually register their vehicles and if you're able to get that behind you sooner rather than later than so much the better."

As for driver's licenses, Dunlap says about three-thousand written and road exams are in limbo.

He says they are getting things moving.

They've designated five sites around the state to do written exams.

They are back to doing road tests, too.

First commercial licenses, then exams previously scheduled, then new ones.

You can find more info at maine.gov/sos