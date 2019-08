If you want to reserve a lighthouse license plate you only have a couple more weeks to do so.

Last year, The Maine Lighthouse Trust got approval from the Secretary of State to gather support for the plate.

But for it to become a reality, 2,500 of them have to be pre-ordered before the end of this month.

Money raised from the plates would go toward lighthouse preservation.

You can go to mainelighthousetrust.org to find out more.