Augmented reality summer program for girls drives interest in STEM careers

During the month of July, girls ages 12 to 16 in the state can participate in a free technologically advanced summer program.

The Augmented Reality Girls Workshop is in its third year.

AR Girls is supported by a National Science Foundation grant, and is a collaboration between the Maine Math and Science Alliance, the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, Harvard University, Oregon State University, and University of Wisconsin Madison.

The program is intended to get girls interested in STEM fields.

Participants will use an app to create text, graphics, videos, and more that will be overlaid onto the real world. Printed QR codes are used as markers for the app to overlay the information.

This years theme is raising awareness and creating action to reduce waste, especially food waste.

This year, the program will take place online.

Phelan Gallagher, Technology Education Specialist at MMSA, says the program is a great way to introduce girls to STEM.

"Let's start with creativity, storytelling, and art making, and then sort of lead into the realization that those tools are actually used to communicate about scientific issues and topics."

There are four available sessions and girls can participate in one or all of them.

Session 1: Monday, July 6, 10-11:30 AM; Friday, July 10, 11-12 PM

Session 2: Monday, July 13, 10-11:30 AM; Friday, July 17, 11-12 PM

Session 3: Monday, July 20, 10-11:30 AM; Friday, July 24, 11-12 PM

Session 4: Monday, July 27, 10-11:30 AM; Friday, July 31, 11-12 PM

For more information and to register, visit the Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance website.

https://mmsa.org/projects/ar-girls/