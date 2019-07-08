Auction in Abbot to benefit suicide prevention programs

An auction this Saturday in Abbot will support suicide prevention.

The JD Foundation is dedicated to improving awareness and educating the public about suicide.

All proceeds from the auction will fund programs for people struggling with thoughts of suicide, those who have lost friends and family to suicide, and anyone wanting to learn how to help prevent it.

The auction will include antiques and furniture, getaway packages, gift certificates, household items, and more.

JD Foundation co-founder Cheryl Morin says it's a great way to support the cause. "This is not only important to raise money for all the programs that we have and what we do but also the message to get out there for people to watch out for one another."

The auction will be held Saturday from 11 to 2 at the JD foundation, 107 Main Road in Abbot.

For those who need help: call the Maine Suicide Prevention Program's toll-free crisis hotline at 1-800-568-1112.

You can also visit JDfoundation.org for more information on their programs and services.

