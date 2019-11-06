Auction features retired Baxter State Park signs, bidding now open

Here's a chance to own a piece of Baxter State Park history.

The Friends of Baxter State Park is holding its third-annual sign auction, allowing folks to bid on retired signs that once hung in the park.

Among the iconic pieces are ones from popular hiking trails.

Others are from some of what many say are Maine's best fishing spots.

Half of the money raised from the auction will go directly to the park, the other half will support programs run by the group.

You can view the items and bid here: https://www.32auctions.com/fbsp2019