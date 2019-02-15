Auburn man arrested in 1993 Alaska cold case

Auburn police, with help from Alaska State Police, arrested and charged a man in connection to a 1993 cold case.

Steven H. Downs, 44, of Auburn, was taken into custody and charged with murder and sexual assault of Sophie Sergie.

The crime scene unit conducted a follow-up investigation using genetic genealogy and determined that Downs, at the time of the murder, was 18 and a student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Further information showed Downs lived in the residence hall where Sergie was found dead.

Officials worked with Maine authorities to bring the case to a close.

Downs will be extradited to Alaska to face charges.