Auburn man arrested after late-night stabbing

An Auburn man has been arrested for the stabbing death of another man from Lewiston.

25-year-old Bryan Peabody was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with the murder of 48-year-old Lawrence Killkenny.

Auburn Police were called to Hampshire Street in Auburn just after 11 p.m. Wednesday after someone called 911 and said two men were fighting.

Police said when they arrived, they found that Killkenny had been stabbed in the chest.

Killkenny was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he died from his injuries.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit joined the investigation with Auburn Police.

Peabody was brought to the Auburn police station by family members and was later arrested.

He is expected to make his first court appearance either Friday or Monday and is being held without bail.