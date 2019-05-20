Attorneys work to find jury for murder trial of Bar Harbor man

Jury selection is underway in the murder trial of a former Mount Desert Island High School student.

More than 100 potential jurors were in court today, but the attorneys have yet to decide who will remain for the trial.

Police say 19-year old Mikaela Conley was raped, beaten and strangled in Bar Harbor last June.

They say 21-year old Jalique Keene then hid her body in the woods behind a school.

Court documents state surveillance video shows a man carrying Conley over his shoulder as she resisted.

The man is later seen dragging her body away.

More jurors will be evaluated tomorrow, the trial is expected to start as soon as a jury has been selected.