Attorneys address details regarding evidence in Sharon Carrillo case

Lawyers representing the mother of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy met with a judge behind closed doors at the Waldo County Courthouse in Belfast today.

The defense team for Sharon Carrillo had asked for access to documents that the lawyer for Julio Carrillo said proved Sharon's involvement in the beating of the child.

Julio Carrillo was sentenced to 55 years for killing Marissa, his stepdaughter.

Sharon Carrillo is also charged with her murder.

Sharon Carrillo's attorney spoke with us after the hearing stating the documents were undated and proved nothing.

"It looked like some hand written notes that Julio himself had written and there were some other hand written notes, the author of them we're not sure. It was certainly not conclusive proof of Sharon's guilt in the killing of Marissa."

Attorney Chris McLean says the judge did grant them and prosecutors access to documents from the department of health and human services regarding the case.

McLean says he also scheduled more trial time extending it from one week to two.

He says they have a list of 60 possible witnesses to call on when Sharon's trial gets underway in December.

