Attorney for Rockport man accused of killing his family has filed intent to use insanity defense

The attorney for a Rockport man charged with killing four people in Massachusetts says he will be using an insanity defense.

24-year-old Orion Krause is accused of the 2017 killings of his mother, grandparents, and their caretaker.

Krause and his mother lived in Rockport and were visiting the older couple at their Massachusetts home when the killings took place.

According to court documents, Krause was naked and covered in mud when he went to a neighbor's home and said he beat the four people with a baseball bat.

A judge had previously ruled Krause competent to stand trial, which was scheduled for next month.

But Krause's attorney says this notice allows prosecutors the chance to conduct their own mental health evaluation.

Krause is being held in a mental health unit at a jail in Massachusetts.

