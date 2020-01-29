Attorney General's Office tells police to change handling of fatal crash scenes

The Attorney General's Office is asking police departments to change how they handle fatal crash scenes after a law that makes blood draws from drivers mandatory came under fire by the state's highest court.

Tuesday, a ruling from Maine's Supreme Court stated that the state statute violates the 4th Amendment rights of individuals.

The law was questioned after 57-year-old Randall Weddle, Jr., a truck driver from Tennessee, appealed his conviction.

Weddle is serving 25 years in prison for manslaughter and aggravated drunk driving for a 2016 crash that took place in the town of Washington.

Weddle's attorney argued that because a probable cause warrant wasn't issued, authorities should not have been allowed to take the man's blood at the scene.

The high court determined officers acted in good faith, and denied Weddle's appeal.

The Attorney General's Office has now given instructions to police departments regarding this issue.

The statement came from Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber:

"Effective immediately, before blood can be drawn in fatal accident cases, probable cause must be established before the draw takes place unless the motorist voluntarily consents. Without consent, a warrant should be obtained or exigent circumstances must be carefully documented."

Currently, Maine law states that if a death has occurred, or if authorities believe that a person may die from injuries sustained in a crash, all drivers involved in that crash must submit to a test to determine if alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash.