Attention job seekers; Bangor career center wants to help

Unemployment rates are gradually reducing across the state, but there are many in need of jobs.

Job searching can be intimidating, but staff at the Tri-County Career Center in Bangor say they are here to help.

Paul Ruggiero, Asst. Manager of the Bangor Career Center says, "The Career Center is the place to come if you're looking for work or potentially a new career. We have some great opportunities and resources here for you to use, a one stop shopping to look for work."

Whether you're looking for your first job, trying to find another job, or striving for a better job, the Bangor Career Center provides a variety of employment and training services at no charge.

Ruggiero says, "We offer resume, interviewing, job search readiness, everything someone might need to get them ready, prepared for a job interview or a new position."

Nervous about looking for a job and all it entails? Staff say that's normal.

Ruggiero says, "We see that quite a bit that individuals are nervous about getting back into the workforce. I think it's natural. We have some great team members here that make them feel at ease."

Staff at the Career Center say no matter your situation, they are here to help find the job that fits you best.

Ruggiero says, "We have some assessments that people can take, interest profiler. It's an assessment to tell you what your likes and dislikes are to kind of figure out where you might fit best. Obviously we know you want to enjoy going to work everyday."

The center also offers workshops on resume building, interview skills as well as recruitment events.

Ruggiero says, "We have employers that will come here and interview and possibly offer jobs on the spot."

The Career Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Staff encourage anyone looking for employment to stop by.

Ruggiero says, "It's a tight job market. There's people coming in daily looking for work. I think the jobs are out there, so I think it's competitive. So, I just encourage people to use our resources to see what's out there, make themselves marketable, get their foot in the door, and make a good impression. We're committed to helping people that come through the doors but also to go out and meet people where they're at, finding those people on the sidelines that need assistance."

For more information on the career center and services they can provide for you, visit mainecareercenter.gov.