An Athens man is accused of setting fire to a building next to his home.

Police say they used a dog to follow footprints in the snow to help determine 52-year-old Dwayne Weese was a suspect.

He's now charged with arson.

Investigators say on February 28th, Weese started the fire in a crawl space under the building.

We're told that building had been sold by his mother the day before.