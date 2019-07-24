Two Maine towns looking to get Sunday alcohol sales on the ballot after finding out they're licenses were wrongly awarded

Some towns across Maine are now in the process of having a vote on Sunday alcohol sales after it was found they never approved it in the first place.

At least two towns, St. Albans and Canaan, currently have businesses that can sell alcohol on Sundays.

But come November, there's a chance they won't be able to.

"Since 1975, they've been issued licenses for the sale of wine on Sunday, but evidently, we weren't supposed to be," said St. Albans Town Manager Rhonda Stark.

Alcohol sales on Sunday is a local-option, meaning it's up to every town to vote.

But recently, St. Albans found out the state had been issuing wine licenses when the town only voted in favor for beer sales on Sundays.

"We received a letter from the state saying that they had been issuing liquor licenses in error, and that we needed - as a town - to have petitions drawn up and get 15% of the last gubernatorial elections on those petitions, and have an election to get approval for the sale of wine on Sundays," said Stark.

Over in Canaan, the state informed them they hadn't voted on either beer or wine sales. They've already collected the allotted signatures to get it on the ballot in November, and they're having a town meeting on it next week.

"There's no proof that we voted yes, so now we've got to do this so that the state doesn't hold up any licenses to the stores next year," said Canaan Town Clerk Denise Stetkis.

The Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations says they're not sure how this happened but are ready to assist the towns with licensing.

"We don't really know how some of these things crop up and happen, but I think a lot of it may have to do with the change over of personnel, leadership in a particular municipality," said Gregg Mineo, Director of the Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations. "One group leaves, another group comes in. There may have been something on the books in a particular municipality where it just didn't get translated or communicated to the next group coming in."

Mineo also said some towns may have never even voted at all on these issues.

The Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations is giving businesses a grace period until November for these businesses in question to continue to sell beer and wine on Sundays so they aren't negatively affected without a town vote.