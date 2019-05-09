At Home Rowing Regatta

Kara Janes, Program Manager of At Home and Hannah Smith Program Coordinator were guests during our TV5 Morning News. They spoke to Joy Hollowell about the organization's upcoming Rowing Regatta Fundraiser on June 15, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at Hinckley Company, Southwest Harbor.

At Home is a non-profit organization which provides guaranteed service to elders in order to help them remain independent.

For information visit athomeforelders.org

Contact: 207-374-5852

Currently, At Home serves the Blue Hill Peninsula and Mount Desert Island.

