Asylum seekers arrive in Portland with more expected to come.

City officials in Portland are making arrangements to house nearly 100 people who arrived on Sunday seeking asylum.

They were sent by federal immigration authorities from the southern border in Texas- with more expected.

They are seeking asylum from Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Jon Jennings, Portland City Manager says other immigrants are seeking refuge in the city because they have acquaintances here.

"One of the reasons why folks are coming to Portland there is an established community here and they know folks who are already here," said Jennings.

The city has reached out to nearby communities like South Portland for support.

Officials plan to meet with the governor tomorrow to talk about long term plans.

