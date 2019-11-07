Astronaut Chris Cassidy talks about next mission to ISS

The crew of the next mission to the International Space Station held a press conference today to field questions about their mission.

Maine native Chris Cassidy will be mission commander for the next expedition to the ISS which is scheduled to launch in April.

He is joined by two Russian flight engineers, Nikolai Tikhonov and Andrei Babkin, who are going on their first mission to space.

This will be Cassidy’s third trip into space, and his mission will overlap with another Maine astronaut, Jessica Meir.

“That's going to be pretty fun we'll overlap by nine days I think right at the end before she comes home and right when I arrive and I hope we're able to set up some press conferences around the state with the two of us floating together it would be fun to share that excitement with the rest of the state.”

The mission is scheduled to end next October, just before the 20th anniversary of continuous habitation of the ISS.

