Astronaut Academy gives kids dreams the chance to soar

Summer camp at the Challenger Learning Center in Bangor is less campfires and more rocket launches.

Campers finished a week of astronaut academy with a mission in the center's Space Lab and Mission Control simulators.

The kids were given important jobs and had to work together to overcome challenges and simulated emergencies.

The kids took their tasks seriously and loved doing it. 13 year old Niya Hink worked in mission control as communications officer.

"It's been really cool and fun. I learned a lot of new stuff that I haven't known before, and it's been a really fun learning experience. All the biology and science and cool space rocks and all the research that you can do."

For more information about summer camps at the Challenger Learning Center, go to astronaut dot org.