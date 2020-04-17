Assisted living home in Ellsworth gets a special four legged visitor

Like other health care facilities, Residents here at Seaport Village Healthcare in Ellsworth aren’t allowed visitors.

But they still find time to horse around.

Rebecca Wilder and her horse Sandy are making some up close stops during this time of quarantine.

“I’d seen similar stuff on Facebook and I know I couldn’t visit my Aunt Mary. They can’t have pet visits so I said you know what, what the heck, we’ve got nothing else to do. Let’s head up there and see how it goes," said Wilder.

“Actually Rebecca contacted me and said hey I’m pretty bored, not a lot going on. My aunt lives there and I thought maybe I’d come over and stroll around the building," said Krista Hileman, Activities Director.

Rebecca saw Sandy as a great opportunity to offer a little creature comfort.

“I can’t imagine not having a single visitor. Granted I’ve stayed pretty isolated myself, but my Aunt Mary said that they really missed the pet visits. She said we were the talk of the lunch table," said Wilder.

“It’s crucial at this point, they have so many things that they’re not able to do at this point. So it’s really exciting for them to be able to have somebody for them to look forward to peeking out the window," said Hileman.

“I think I’m gonna try to stick to once a week. At least until they can have some visitors again. I might bring some miniature horses next time. We’ve got a few goats who knows? They’ll be surprised," said Wilder.