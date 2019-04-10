Maine's Assistant House Majority Leader presents bill to ban conversion therapy

A bill to ban conversion therapy for minors caused a big turnout Wednesday in Augusta.

The bill defines conversion therapy as "any practice or course of treatment that seeks or purports to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity."

"What this bill does is ensure that the people of Maine know their medical and mental health professionals are providing quality treatment that does not cause them harm," said Assistant House Majority Leader Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, the bill's sponsor.

Any professional that offers conversion therapy could have their professional license suspended or revoked.

Supporters say conversion therapy harms LGBTQ youth.

"LGBTQ youth are already vulnerable to family rejection, and experience homelessness, substance abuse, depression, and suicide at higher rates than their peers," said Fecteau.

Opponents say having the option of conversion therapy is a good thing.

"I believe therapy would have really helped me," said Laura Perry. "I lived as transgender for almost 9 years and when I started I really believed I was a man trapped in a woman's body. I didn't even want to call myself transgender. I really believed I was a man and just needed to fix the body."

"I'm just here to share and tell them that God loves them," said Jeffrey Johnston. "However, God does have his standards in regards to what to do, not to do."

16 states ban conversion therapy, including Massachusetts as of Monday.