Aspiring digital artist? Free conference aims to inspire area students

Mid Maine Technical Center in Waterville is hoping an upcoming event will be the catalyst in inspiring the next wave of great digital communicators...

What is that exactly?

As Brian Sullivan found out, it can be one of many different things.

"We're hosting the 3rd Annual Maine Student Video Conference," said Dave Boardman, Mass Media Communications Director at MMTC.

The conference is for kids from 7th grade to seniors in high school..

"Come and learn film making, audio production, photography, animation," explained Boardman. "All kinds of things in the multi-media world in a real hands-on day. It's a chance for students to work in small groups with professionals in the multi media world."

Among the presenters this year is current student Kylee Hamm. She attended last year and is hoping for an Emmy nomination.

"It's nice to be good at something," said Hamm. "I went to DC this previous summer. I worked with PBS News Hour for a week. It was a full paid trip. I've gotten all these experiences and things that I can put on my resume. And having it on TV enough for an Emmy is probably the best thing ever."

By her own admission Kylee wasn't doing well in school, thinking about taking classes from home, but she found this and things changed in a hurry.

"I actually had no background in the media the fields before last year when I joined this class," said Hamm. "I think that was a big shock. I picked it up really quickly. I think picking it up quickly I grew this passion for it."

"It's amazing kids come in already doing some animation," said Boardman. "A lot of kids are doing videos and taking photos on their phone. Opportunities like this help them take things to the next level."

"It really pushes me harder to do my best," said Hamm. "When other people are acknowledging what I'm doing I want to do even better than I did the last time."

The event is Saturday, April 4th in Waterville.

It's completely free.

To register or learn more visit MaineStudentFilm.org

