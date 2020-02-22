Ashland man arrested for pouring gas on home, padlocking door shut

An Ashland man was taken into custody Friday after police say he padlocked a couple’s front door shut.

36-year-old Brandon Saucier was arrested without incident for criminal restraint and terrorizing.

Police say they responded to the home on Blackwater Road in Masardis after a couple woke up and could not open their front door. They thought snow and ice may be keeping it shut.

A neighbor used bolt cutters to remove the lock.

When officers responded to the home, they also learned that a week prior someone had poured gasoline on the front door and left the can with the lid off right in front of it.

There was no fire at the home.

Police determined Saucier was responsible for both acts.

He was taken to Aroostook County Jail where bail was set.

