Ashland man arrested for driving recklessly through parade

According to the Ashland Police Department, a man has been arrested for driving recklessly and assaulting members of the Ashland Fire Department.

Officials say 21-year-old Cody Durand of Ashland was driving recklessly to get through the Ashland Days Parade.

A member of the Ashland Fire Department was hit by the vehicle while attempting to stop it.

Officials were attempting to stop Durand because he was creating a "substantial risk of serious injury to parade participants and attendees."

He is being held at Aroostook County Jail where bail was set at five-thousand dollars.