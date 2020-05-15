As unemployment numbers rise, summer jobs for teens remain available

The season for summer jobs is upon us.

Restaurants and retail stores that are open are operating with fewer staff and following the state's guidelines.

Traditional summer camps, county fairs, and other businesses are in limbo.

Some have worries over whether teenagers will be able to have jobs this summer at all.

Others say the state is actually depending upon this young workforce.

"The ones that need the help, need the help now, and they're struggling. I'm hopeful that in the summertime, the students can fill some of those gaps. You know, Hannaford is looking. They're gearing up to hire 2,000 people. So many people don't want to go back to work, they got laid off or furloughed, because of the $600 additional pay per week. I think there may be some unique opportunities for people as the economy starts to reopen, to capture some of those summer jobs," said Kim Lindlof, President of Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

The Union River Lobster Pot in Ellsworth hires more than a dozen high school and college students every summer.

They don't expect to hire their full staff this year with the restrictions on indoor seating.

But they still encourage teenagers everywhere to keep putting out that resume.

"A lot of my colleagues have said they have had a hard time getting people to come back to work, so I wouldn't if I was a college kid or high school kid just sit at home. I would not be afraid to go out and start applying to places to try to get picked up this summer. You might be surprised," said Brian Langley, Owner of the Union River Lobster Pot.

If you're a high school or college student looking for a job this summer, you can go to your local chamber of commerce website. In the Waterville area, that is midmainechamber.com.