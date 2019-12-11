As trial continues, jurors shown videos prosecutors say were recorded by murdered girls' stepfather

The Sharon Carrillo murder trial continued in Belfast Wednesday.

Warning: some of these details could be disturbing for readers.

A member of the Maine State Police Computer Crime Unit testified about pictures and videos from cell phones.

Two pictures were shown of Marissa on her knees on a tile floor with her arms in the air.

She was wearing underwear and had bruises on her stomach and chest.

A second picture showed her in the same position with her naked mother behind her, both kneeling with their arms in the air.

Prosecutors say the videos were recorded by Sharon's husband Julio Carrillo, who was sentenced to 55 years in prison for Marissa's death.

Also on the stand, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mark Flomenbaum to talk about pictures of Marissa's autopsy.

They show severe lacerations and bruises all over her body.

Doctor Flomenbaum said Marissa's hair was falling out because of severe chronic stress, and her liver was lacerated.

He also said, the injuries were very painful and that, "The heart gave way ultimately, it just couldn't keep up."

He said she suffered up to 50 blunt force injuries and died from battered child syndrome.

The trial continues Thursday.

