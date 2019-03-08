As federal investigation continues, plane removed from Presque Isle runway

Crews have now removed the United Express plane that made a rough landing at the Presque Isle Airport Monday as the NTSB continues to investigate the incident.

Four passengers and a crew member were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A statement from United Airlines said the plane landed on the runway and slid off.

There was visible damage to the nose cone, and part of the landing gear could be seen inside one of the engines.

Passengers reported poor visibility due to snow.

Those on board told local media the landing was a quick, hard impact, and the plane bounced several times before the aircraft slid and came to a stop.