As Maine golf courses reopen, new rules will be enforced

Like other golf courses across the state, Nonesuch River in Scarborough is now open but with new rules.

Golfers must follow strict social distancing rules; no more than four golfers are allowed on the tee at a time and they are encouraged to leave as soon as they're done.

The club house and driving range will remain closed. Payments have moved entirely online or over the phone.

"There's no right answer here, we understand that, so we are doing the best we can," said Dan Hourihan, the owner of Nonesuch River in Scarborough. "The club house is closed, the driving range is closed and the putting green is closed. But you can play golf, you can tee up, walk around and enjoy the outdoors in a healthy manner and a safe manner."

No out of state golfers are allowed unless they have quarantined for 14 days.