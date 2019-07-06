Arts in the Park returns to Belfast

Artisans of all skills gathered together in Belfast.

Arts in the Park held it’s 24th annual art festival.

The event showcased over 100 artists and food vendors from Maine, and as far out as New Jersey.

The festival offered a variety of crafts such as jewelry, woodwork, pottery, and much more.

“So Belfast is known for its artisans,” says Sandy Patrick, a coordinator. “We have quite a few in Belfast who have their own businesses in and around Belfast. So it’s just adds to the vibe. A lot of people do come to Belfast for the artists.”

The event will be going from 10-4 Sunday and will be celebrating its 25th-year next summer.

