Arts come alive in Downtown Bangor with artwalk, holiday bazaar

The Downtown Bangor Arts Collaborate will wrap up its season of Downtown Bangor First Friday Artwalks on Friday, October 4th from 5-8pm. You can celebrate artists and art in all forms throughout downtown.

During each artwalk night, artists open their studios downtown for visitors to see and chat about their work and work in progress, downtown businesses host art shows and there are hands-on activities like chalking for visitors to participate in.

The Downtown Bangor Arts Collaborative is also planning its first Holiday Art Bazaar in November. This is a great opportunity for shoppers to buy from local artists and craftspeople and gift something unique this year.

It will be Saturday, November 2nd in Downtown Bangor from 2-5pm.

For more information, check out the Facebook page Downtown Bangor Arts Collaborative.