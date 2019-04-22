Arts and Culture Day held at Maine State House

Folks from all over the state gathered at the state house today for the first ever Arts and Culture Day.

The Maine Arts Commission and ArtsEngageME hosted the event.

The goal was to celebrate Maine's cultural sector and to help increase awareness for the arts in Maine.

There were many different speakers including Governor Mills and performances from high school kids and the Bangor Symphony Orchestra.

"This gives us an opportunity to highlight the folks that are manning the tables as well as give an opportunity for artists and art organizations and their boards to come and talk about what they are doing and tell their stories to our state legislatures."

The Maine Arts Commission hopes to keep hosting the event for years to come.

