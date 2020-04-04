Artful Nights Maine hosting free painting courses online

A local artist is giving people a chance to show their creative side, even when under quarantine.

Nancy White's Artful Nights Maine is currently hosting a variety of painting courses through Facebook Live.

White traditionally hosts these courses in person, but after social distancing forced closures, she decided to take her work online.

There are events for painters of all ages, and entry is totally free for anyone that wants to take part.

Nancy hopes that her work can spread joy during a tough time.

"A lot of moms are home with their kids, a lot of folks are out of work, and obviously there's a lot of sadness happening right now, so I just thought I'd bring a little bit of laughter and joy back to folks. Bring them together while they're home."

To see when the next painting event is, check out Artful Nights Maine's Facebook page.