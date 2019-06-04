Art Show on display in Belfast through August

There's an exhibit in Belfast at the UMaine Hutchinson Center.

What's unique about the pieces of art on display is who made them and where. All the artwork was created by inmates at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

The art show called "From Behind the Wall 2.0" is on display from June 4th until August 30th.

Maine State Prison Warden, Matt Magnusson, said, "It's mostly creative expression. When you are in prison, you want the ability to be able to be creative and have other people see things through your eyes and talking to a lot of the prisoners who do this type of artwork, that's their main goal."

For more information, visit, https://hutchinsoncenter.umaine.edu/2019/05/29/from-behind-the-wall-2-0-art-show/